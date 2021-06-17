Ephraim Nann

Material Design vs iOS - Daily UI Activity

Ephraim Nann
Ephraim Nann
  • Save
Material Design vs iOS - Daily UI Activity dailyui daily ui human interface guidelines android ios app material design travel app travel
Download color palette

Did this as a quick daily UI activity. Showing the same concept designed for Android and IOS.

It's not perfect but I hope you enjoy!

Human Interface Guidelines vs Material Design
Apple vs Android
iPhone vs Android
Travel App

Ephraim Nann
Ephraim Nann

More by Ephraim Nann

View profile
    • Like