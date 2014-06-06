Edu Araya

Rounded icons

Edu Araya
Edu Araya
  • Save
Rounded icons icons pack more less cancel rounded acept check
Download color palette

I'm working on an icons pack, these are other 4 of 40. They be available in SVG

More, coming soon

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2014
Edu Araya
Edu Araya

More by Edu Araya

View profile
    • Like