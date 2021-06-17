VALERiA SAViNA
VERUS

Medical card mobile APP / medicine

VALERiA SAViNA
VERUS
VALERiA SAViNA for VERUS
Hire Us
  • Save
Medical card mobile APP / medicine medicine app medical app illustration logo ui mobile app ux uidesign uxdesign creative design
Download color palette

Medical card
Unified medical card is an application for medical personnel, which contains all information about patients: anamnesis, diagnoses, analyzes, examinations, prescriptions and contraindications.
Doctor's appointment form
When opening a patient's appointment, the Doctor fills in a treatment card and it is added to the database. When a patient passes appointments, they automatically, in the form of notifications, come to the doctor.
-------------------
👋Does your business need a design expert to create a high-quality digital experience?

linc.effect@gmail.com 🚀
Теl. (Viber): +38067 92 31 779
Telegram: @design_sdy

Hire me: https://teletype.link/SERGUSHKIN
Telegram: @Lincssdd

Be sure to subscribe to my social networks:

Follow me to Behance:
https://www.behance.net/linc-effect

Follow me to Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/linc.designer

Follow me to LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/linc-effect

VERUS
VERUS
Full-service studio crafting unique digital experiences
Hire Us

More by VERUS

View profile
    • Like