Medical card mobile APP / medicine

Medical card

Unified medical card is an application for medical personnel, which contains all information about patients: anamnesis, diagnoses, analyzes, examinations, prescriptions and contraindications.

Doctor's appointment form

When opening a patient's appointment, the Doctor fills in a treatment card and it is added to the database. When a patient passes appointments, they automatically, in the form of notifications, come to the doctor.

-------------------

👋Does your business need a design expert to create a high-quality digital experience?

linc.effect@gmail.com 🚀

Теl. (Viber): +38067 92 31 779

Telegram: @design_sdy

Hire me: https://teletype.link/SERGUSHKIN

Telegram: @Lincssdd

Be sure to subscribe to my social networks:

Follow me to Behance:

https://www.behance.net/linc-effect

Follow me to Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/linc.designer

Follow me to LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/linc-effect