Medical card mobile APP / medicine

Medical card
Unified medical card is an application for medical personnel, which contains all information about patients: anamnesis, diagnoses, analyzes, examinations, prescriptions and contraindications.
Doctor's appointment form
When opening a patient's appointment, the Doctor fills in a treatment card and it is added to the database. When a patient passes appointments, they automatically, in the form of notifications, come to the doctor.
