Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Anna Tikhomirova
Pixelbuddha

Mosaic Tile Illustrator Brushes

Anna Tikhomirova
Pixelbuddha
Anna Tikhomirova for Pixelbuddha
  • Save
Mosaic Tile Illustrator Brushes fauxsaic illustrator mosaic tile flowers fish koi carp illustration texture brushes pattern vector

Mosaic Tile Illustrator Brushes

Price
$19
Buy now
Available on pixelbuddha.net
Good for sale
Mosaic Tile Illustrator Brushes
Download color palette

Mosaic Tile Illustrator Brushes

Price
$19
Buy now
Available on pixelbuddha.net
Good for sale
Mosaic Tile Illustrator Brushes

As I started exploring mosaic art, I immediately thought of brushes that everyone might use. So I created versions for Illustrator, Photoshop, and Procreate, hoping to help you feel like an artist from ancient Greece or Rome.

Pixelbuddha
Pixelbuddha
☞ We Bring Free Design Goods and Premium Products

More by Pixelbuddha

View profile
    • Like