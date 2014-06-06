Joel Ward Illustration

Robert Generette III

This is a illustration Joel Ward, a Canadian professional ice hockey player for the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League. Illustration was created using Adobe Ideas App for iPad with both Intuos Creative Stylus by Wacom and Adobe Illustrator.

