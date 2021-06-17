Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Legends Cup

The Legends Cup stars logo cup sticks hockey logo red machine soviet union legends hockey q10 sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports sport
The logo of the ice hockey Legends Cup.

Legends Cup is a story about the Russian hockey stars who usually gather in honour of a significant event. The logo is based on four sticks: four teams play at the Cup of Legends, and the rigid geometry (hook without bend) refers to the Soviet hockey tradition. These sticks become an independent active element and enhance the image of the tournament.

More details here: https://quberten.com/content/legends-cup-identity

