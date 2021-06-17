The Legends Cup

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The logo of the ice hockey Legends Cup.
Legends Cup is a story about the Russian hockey stars who usually gather in honour of a significant event. The logo is based on four sticks: four teams play at the Cup of Legends, and the rigid geometry (hook without bend) refers to the Soviet hockey tradition. These sticks become an independent active element and enhance the image of the tournament.
More details here: https://quberten.com/content/legends-cup-identity