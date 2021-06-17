Random Streets: Halden, Norway

Modern technologies broaden the horizons incredibly, and one them inspired our new illustration set, in which we will share random streets of the world seen via the virtual trips with Google Street View. This time we invite you to join us in Halden, the town in Viken county, Norway. Stay tuned to see more places!

Check the full streets illustration set on Behance.

Also, welcome to see more of our art in the huge set of illustrations about workspace and creativity, a pack of book illustrations for visual storytelling, the diversity of nature illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set.

