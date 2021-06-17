Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fitness App | Workouts

Fitness App | Workouts buttons sport lists workouts video branding figma design fitness ux ui app
Hello designers!
I want to present my new work. It`s Fitness App AETHOS

The app is built to help you have great workouts with video and audio guides.
Your Aethos Coach will work with you to build personalized workouts for your fitness goals.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
