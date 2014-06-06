Clarke Harris

Finally

Clarke Harris
Clarke Harris
  • Save
Finally wedding invites invitation exciting layout lettering type typography
Download color palette

So I finished our invites. I wish I could have spent a lot more time on them, but dat javascript homework isn't gunna finish itself @theironyard!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2014
Clarke Harris
Clarke Harris
Brand identity & product design

More by Clarke Harris

View profile
    • Like