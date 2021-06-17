Jesús Lobede Akua

Smart - Home App

Jesús Lobede Akua
Jesús Lobede Akua
  • Save
Smart - Home App web design ui logo illustration app ux icon graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hey guys this my new App concept, An Smart home App, comment Like and share thank you 🙏🏿❤️
#jueves
Hope you share, comment & like
Follow: @uiux_lobedeakua

#uxprocess #uxdesignmastery #uiux #designlab #behance #uiinspiration #uiuxdesign #uxtrends #inspiredesign #iosdesign #sketchapp #uidesignpatterns #adobexd #userinterface #ixd #appdesign #uxdesign #uxd #uxdesign #dailyui #uidesign #dribbble #graphicsdesign #userinterfacedesign #wireframes #uxigers #experiencedesign #uidesign #behance #mobileappdesigner

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Jesús Lobede Akua
Jesús Lobede Akua

More by Jesús Lobede Akua

View profile
    • Like