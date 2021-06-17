🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, June shot at Dribbble!
I tried to do a revamping on the Sayurbox Product Detail Page (https://www.sayurbox.com/p/Kiwi%20Gold%20Import%202%20pcs)
I made changes based on the data from the research obtained, namely making information such as product price and estimated delivery, added rating and review features also label to indicate stock availability of this product.
--
Check my other design links :
BE : https://www.behance.net/jainudinwr
IG : https://www.instagram.com/ketaraproject
MD : https://ketara.medium.com