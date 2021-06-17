Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sayurbox Product Detail Page

Hello, June shot at Dribbble!

I tried to do a revamping on the Sayurbox Product Detail Page (https://www.sayurbox.com/p/Kiwi%20Gold%20Import%202%20pcs)

I made changes based on the data from the research obtained, namely making information such as product price and estimated delivery, added rating and review features also label to indicate stock availability of this product.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
