Star Admin Pro - Updated to Bootstrap 5

Star Admin Pro has been updated to Bootstrap 5! If you already have the template, log in and download the free update right away.

This is our highest-rated/most reviewed template yet. Here’s why you should check it out:

➡ A whopping 75+ total pages

➡ 11 different types of dashboards

➡ 5 types of sidebar layouts

➡ RTL support

➡ 25 lightweight JS plugin libraries

➡ Lifetime access to all future updates

➡ Premium customer support

➡ Detailed documentation

And so much more! Get Star Admin Pro here:

https://bit.ly/3q1axN0