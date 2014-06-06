Zach Smyth

Hiring a Sr Designer

Zach Smyth
Zach Smyth
Hire Me
  • Save
Hiring a Sr Designer
Download color palette

Looking for an awesome designer to work at one of the best Med schools in the country at Washington University in St. Louis. AND the Cardinals are only a few miles away :)

https://jobs.wustl.edu/

Posted on Jun 6, 2014
Zach Smyth
Zach Smyth
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Zach Smyth

View profile
    • Like