Santai Tea - Logo concept #4

Santai Tea - Logo concept #4
Full presentation at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121117265/Santai-Tea-Brand-Identity-Packaging

Last and chosen idea that we presented to Santai, a sustainable tea production company based in Malaysia.

Really love this one turned out, has a strong and established feeling with that unique leafy letter S :)

Thank you once again for your support and feedback! Will publish some packaging work in the next few shots :)

- We believe in the impact of branding.
