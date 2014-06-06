Isa Paradis

Sci-Fi RPG game UI

Cheers for the invite @Matt Stenquist! Happy to finally be sharing my work! This is a work in progress of some of the HUD elements for an Sci-Fi RPG game i'm working on right now.

Posted on Jun 6, 2014
