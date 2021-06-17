Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maria Dyatlova

Landing Page Design for Community Travel Startup

Maria Dyatlova
Maria Dyatlova
  • Save
Landing Page Design for Community Travel Startup traveller community travel queer landing page ui design ux
Download color palette

Pink Coconuts is an LGBTQ travel startup building a new travel experience for the queer traveller.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Maria Dyatlova
Maria Dyatlova

More by Maria Dyatlova

View profile
    • Like