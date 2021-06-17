Idealist Logo Branding

In the next few posts I'll be rolling out a small case study I did for an architect studio. It's a thing I've always wanted to make but never got around to do. Sometimes I take a day or two to just come up with my own hypothetical projects, and try out something different, but is also totally aligned with my style.

Let me know what you think!

Contact me if you want to hire me :

Gmail: yourdesign.bd02@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +8801300542825

Thank You!