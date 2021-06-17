Mohamed Nady

E-Learning App

Mohamed Nady
Mohamed Nady
  • Save
E-Learning App score lectures lessons product design mobile app school e-learning learning design mobile app design ui ux design ux ui
Download color palette

Alemny is an e-learning app for school students. It was a freelance project I have worked on it in the last year.

Mohamed Nady
Mohamed Nady

More by Mohamed Nady

View profile
    • Like