Sofia Stril-Rever has coauthored four books with the Dalai Lama (including his My Spiritual Autobiography, translated in some twenty languages).

With lawyers, international climate experts and renowned scientists, she has initiated the Better We Better World training program and Be the love to tackle environmental and societal challenges with the practices of compassion and universal responsibility, promoted by the Dalai Lama as keys to human survival in the twenty-first century.

www.betterwebetterworld.org

www.bethelove.global