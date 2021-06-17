🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sofia Stril-Rever has coauthored four books with the Dalai Lama (including his My Spiritual Autobiography, translated in some twenty languages).
With lawyers, international climate experts and renowned scientists, she has initiated the Better We Better World training program and Be the love to tackle environmental and societal challenges with the practices of compassion and universal responsibility, promoted by the Dalai Lama as keys to human survival in the twenty-first century.
www.betterwebetterworld.org
www.bethelove.global