Alexandre Kotob

Be The Love

Alexandre Kotob
Alexandre Kotob
  • Save
Be The Love share earth mother woman child baby care love plant green planet illustration vector blue ecology design branding identity logo
Download color palette

Sofia Stril-Rever has coauthored four books with the Dalai Lama (including his My Spiritual Autobiography, translated in some twenty languages).
With lawyers, international climate experts and renowned scientists, she has initiated the Better We Better World training program and Be the love to tackle environmental and societal challenges with the practices of compassion and universal responsibility, promoted by the Dalai Lama as keys to human survival in the twenty-first century.

www.betterwebetterworld.org
www.bethelove.global

Alexandre Kotob
Alexandre Kotob

More by Alexandre Kotob

View profile
    • Like