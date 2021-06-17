VictorThemes

Exeter – Personal Portfolio WordPress Theme

Exeter – Personal Portfolio WordPress Theme vcard
Exeter is a creative and technically proficient personal cv, resume, and portfolio WordPress theme. Tons of options & components give the power to mold & shape your website in your hands. Exeter is the best way to prove yourself to a suspecting client through your creative web presence.

Main Features:

Home Page Layouts
Build your site with Elementor
Portfolio Layouts
Portfolio Single Layout
Purposeful Inner Pages
Beautiful Shopping Experience
Theme Comfortability
Stunning Blog Design Options
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
