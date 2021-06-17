sukro_design

bizznet

sukro_design
sukro_design
  • Save
bizznet ux vector ui illustration icon graphic design minimal logo design branding
Download color palette

What do you think about the concept?
comment below.
.
.
Need logo ?
Please Email me sukrodesign@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
sukro_design
sukro_design

More by sukro_design

View profile
    • Like