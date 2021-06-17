Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Barbecue Corner

Barbecue Corner backyard nature summer barbecue garden substance painter lowpoly diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
Let the summer theme continue with some cozy dusk time barbecue. But what should I put on the grill?

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/52607391

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
