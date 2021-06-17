Barbecue Corner

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Let the summer theme continue with some cozy dusk time barbecue. But what should I put on the grill?
Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/52607391
------------
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)
------------
You can follow here 👇
→ Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel