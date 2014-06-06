Carlos Fernandez

Rawr! Dragon!

Carlos Fernandez
Carlos Fernandez
Hire Me
  • Save
Rawr! Dragon! dragon f logo fire flame illustration fly
Download color palette

Been working on a new logo for my studio. This one didn't make the cut, but it was a fun exploration of forming an abstract "f" with a mythical creature.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2014
Carlos Fernandez
Carlos Fernandez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Carlos Fernandez

View profile
    • Like