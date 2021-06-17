Anthony Saev

Air Ticket App

Anthony Saev
Anthony Saev
  • Save
Air Ticket App app ui vector ux design
Download color palette

Hello. My name is Anthony and I am mastering design. I am publishing my first shot. Open to constructive criticism.

https://www.instagram.com/saev.anthony/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Anthony Saev
Anthony Saev
Like