Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sati Ekaristi

Daily UI Challenge #010 #SocialShare

Sati Ekaristi
Sati Ekaristi
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge #010 #SocialShare uiux figma ui app ux design
Download color palette

Hey guys!
This is my 10th day of Daily UI Challenge
And the theme of this challenge is Social Share
Tool : Figma

Hope you guys like it!
Please give me your feedback and click L if you like it:)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Sati Ekaristi
Sati Ekaristi

More by Sati Ekaristi

View profile
    • Like