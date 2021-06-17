Design a workout website for Elvis impersonators: 1-hour brief

When I saw the brief to "Design a workout website for Elvis Impersonators with little free time" I could not pass it up.

This may have been an excuse to come with Elvis puns.

I started by quickly mapping out a main user story and some sketches. Time seemed to be the key factor here so I made the workout videos easily filterable and used 'length' as the first filter. Users could also sort by shortest to longest.

I had some initial ideas for colours but the more I looked at it the more I liked the simple black and white.

With another hour I would: Mockup the video player screens which I made some initial sketches for too but ran out of time to make.

Feedback welcome!