Kito - Facebook Corporate Covers By Websroad

Promote your business, services, products, social networks, blog, or website with this great looking professional facebook cover set. 15 awesome quality template PSD files ready for your online campaign. Each file is easy to edit, layered, and fully organized.

Features:

+ 1350×500 Size

+ Multipurpose Use

+ Clean, Professional & Organized PSD files

+ Editable Layers, Texts & Vector shapes

+ Smart Objects

+ Free Fonts Used with Download Links

+ Help File Included

Images are not included in PSD files

Font:

https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Anton

Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions.

Thank you for watching!

NOTE:

Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks