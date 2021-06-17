Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily Logo Challenge Day 13: Barbershop Logo

Daily Logo Challenge Day 13: Barbershop Logo barber vector daily logo challenge circle barbershop stamp typography logo branding illustration flat design
Download color palette
  1. Day13_Barbershop_1.jpg
  2. Day13_Barbershop_2.jpg
  3. Day13_Barbershop_3.jpg

💈 Day 13 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Barbershop logo with the name ‘Bob The Barber’

For inspiration on this one I had to think back to the last time I went to a barber a long time ago (👨🏼‍🦲). And I think it was probably in Peckham, London. Swipe for a few different colourways, the last inspired by the local team Dulwich Hamlet FC ✂️

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

