Daily Logo Challenge Day 13: Barbershop Logo

💈 Day 13 of the #dailylogochallenge
✍🏼 Barbershop logo with the name ‘Bob The Barber’
For inspiration on this one I had to think back to the last time I went to a barber a long time ago (👨🏼🦲). And I think it was probably in Peckham, London. Swipe for a few different colourways, the last inspired by the local team Dulwich Hamlet FC ✂️
I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼