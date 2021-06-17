Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Up Studio

Smart Home Animation

Up Studio
Up Studio
  • Save
Download color palette

Control your appliances, thermostats, lights, and other devices remotely using this app on your smartphone.

Let us know your feedback in comments!

Want to work with us?

Visit our website
www.upstudio.io

Up Studio
Up Studio
We are a disruptive digital design and development studio

More by Up Studio

View profile
    • Like