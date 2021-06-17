Al-Quran Mobile App UI Kit

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, Download File
Here I have designed the Quran Mobile App in both dark and white themes using adobe xd. You can download it from here. Please keep supporting and don't forget to share and upvote the posts for future updates.
Thank you