Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adela Stopka

Rat King

Adela Stopka
Adela Stopka
  • Save
Rat King rpg monster cover book dungeon king rat horror character illustration
Download color palette

Rat boss with Mouseberus! For Dragon Watch RPG board game.
Whole illustration: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121621805/Rat-king-and-Mouseberus?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Adela Stopka
Adela Stopka

More by Adela Stopka

View profile
    • Like