Free Glued Paper Mockup PSD Template

Here we presented a colorful glued paper mockup that looks very beautiful, and it will be perfect for your branding presentation purposes. This paper mockup is customized on a white shadow overlay background with a front perspective view. Using the photoshop object, you can easily add your branding details and artwork here.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
