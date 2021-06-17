Raw UX

NFT Marketplace App

Raw UX
Raw UX
Hire Me
  • Save
NFT Marketplace App ux creator tokens cryptocurrency crypto buy nft bid marketplace mobile design clean xd mobile app product design minimal app adobe xd
NFT Marketplace App ux creator tokens cryptocurrency crypto buy nft bid marketplace mobile design clean xd mobile app product design minimal app adobe xd
Download color palette
  1. NFT Marketplace.mp4
  2. nft.png
  3. nft-00.png

Conceptual UI design for the NFT Marketplace mobile app.

Should I add screens more to this app concept?

Press L to show some Love ❤️.

Raw UX
Raw UX
Creating meaningful experiences through design
Hire Me

More by Raw UX

View profile
    • Like