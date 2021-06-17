E-commerce Skovorodki.online

Goal: to develop an online store selling utensils for cooking, in the middle and above-average price segments. From the client there were clear wishes for the style: minimalism, cleanliness, non-congestion, light colors and an emphasis on products.

Full version you can see at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119413513/Skovorodkionline-e-commerce

Art-director: @olia_design ( https://olia.design/ )

Designer: Me

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skovorodki.online/

Website: https://skovorodki.online/