Nikita Patil

Adventure Planning app

Nikita Patil
Nikita Patil
  • Save
Adventure Planning app app ux ui typography design
Download color palette

Saw this adventure planning app and tried to make my own version.
Tell me how you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Nikita Patil
Nikita Patil

More by Nikita Patil

View profile
    • Like