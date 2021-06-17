PeoplActive

Share Responsibility Model for Security in the Cloud

Share Responsibility Model for Security in the Cloud
Cloud service providers adhere to a shared security responsibility model, which means your security team maintains some responsibilities for security as you move applications, data, containers, and workloads to the cloud, while the provider takes some responsibility, but not all.
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
