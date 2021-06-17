Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
LOGO CREATION FOR OCTO

LOGO CREATION FOR OCTO brand and identity minimalistic simple mark branding and identity graphic design seafood octopod abstract vector logo illustration design branding design logotype minimal brand design brand identity branding adobe
LOGO CREATION FOR OCTO.
This is one of the concepts created for Octo company based in California.
Octo is going to be a restaurant that will join the line of the seafood restaurant in California.
The concept was created by minimal lines combined together and created a silhouette of the octopod.
Hope you like it.
Tell me your thoughts.
Since you are here leave it a like.
For working inquiries, contact at:
InstagramEmail UsLinkedin

