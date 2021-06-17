India Powder Coatings Market Size Analysis

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘ India Powder Coatings Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India Powder Coatings market, assessing the market based on its segments like resin type, coating method, application and major regions like North India, South India, East India and West India . The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Powder coating is a form of coating in which the coating is applied as a free-flowing, dry powder. It is specifically used for metal coating for corrosion prevention and finishing applications. Powder coatings outperform liquid coatings because they are free of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), whereas liquid coatings contain VOCs. Powder coating is typically applied electrostatically and cured under pressure, as opposed to traditional liquid paint, which is supplied by evaporating solvents.