Barlows App

At KIJO we understand that web design and development is about many things but at the end of the day it comes down to the user's experience.

This is the primary precept we kept in mind when designing our most recent web app for the innovative EV charging point organisation: Barlows EV.

The Barlows EV app is incredibly user-friendly thanks to the carefully mapped customer journey, its clean and professional design and straightforward function buttons.

This in addition to some custom illustrations and engaging original graphics, makes for an app that not only prioritises user experience but looks and feels great too.

