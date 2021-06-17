Maia

Ise Gropius

Ise Gropius abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for an editor and Mrs Bauhaus Ise Gropius (Ilse Frank)
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CMZr1-ahOa4/

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
