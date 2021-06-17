Olga Zolotukhina

App For Calling A Taxi

Hi friends!

My training project in the course of UX was a prototype mobile application for calling a taxi. I developed a prototype from the wireframe to visual conception based on conducted UX research. Google Material Design System was applied to the project visualization.
Thanks for your likes and comments!

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
