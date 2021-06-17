Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ré Soupault

Ré Soupault abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for a photographer and designer Ré Soupault (Meta Erna Niemeyer / Renee Meyer / Renate Green / Erna Richter)
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CLj_GcDn79O/

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
