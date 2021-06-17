Medicotary - medical inventory management system dashboard

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers 👋🏻,
this is dashboard of a medical inventory management system.
This design was made in a designthon - consilias conducted in VIT vellore
Made by Hayat Tamboli (me😃)
& Nishant Pant https://dribbble.com/Nishant720
case study http://bit.ly/medicotary-case-study
prototype http://bit.ly/medicotary-prototype
hope you like it ❤