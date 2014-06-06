Ionut Valeanu

Rabbit

Ionut Valeanu
Ionut Valeanu
  • Save
Rabbit rabbit illustration bunny
Download color palette

What do we say to the god of 'work' ... :)
... Not today.

all kidding aside I hope you guys like it and would love some good pointers, it's not yet perfect.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2014
Ionut Valeanu
Ionut Valeanu

More by Ionut Valeanu

View profile
    • Like