Simonas Urbonas

Eglė Brown™ / Mini brand identity guidelines / V1.0

Simonas Urbonas
Simonas Urbonas
  • Save
Eglė Brown™ / Mini brand identity guidelines / V1.0 logotype minimal wordmark branding typography logo mini brandguidelines brandbook brandidentity
Download color palette

Crisp and clear minimal brand identity guidelines. All in one page

Simonas Urbonas
Simonas Urbonas

More by Simonas Urbonas

View profile
    • Like