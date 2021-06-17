Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Gambia's Climate Vision

The International Institute for Environment and Development asked me to help them explain and visualize this vision in an engaging, clear and accessible one pager. Using a clean layout and some colourful icons, it explored the strategic priorities and more, helping to raise awareness and build excitement for this exciting climate focused vision for the future.

See the full project over on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121646377/The-Gambias-Climate-Vision-IIED

