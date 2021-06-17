The Gambia's Climate Vision

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The International Institute for Environment and Development asked me to help them explain and visualize this vision in an engaging, clear and accessible one pager. Using a clean layout and some colourful icons, it explored the strategic priorities and more, helping to raise awareness and build excitement for this exciting climate focused vision for the future.
See the full project over on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121646377/The-Gambias-Climate-Vision-IIED