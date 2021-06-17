We love working with clients that have the aspiration to make the world a better place.🌏

Our Design Team have been working hard over the last few weeks for a new solar energy startup, Wallop Energy Renewables. ⚡️

If you haven’t heard of them before, Wallop Energy is a renewable energy company aiming to be an industry disrupter and brand leader in the renewable energy sector. Their intelligent battery systems can maximise energy efficiency and value for those looking to transfer over to solar energy.

Our Design was tasked with establishing a unique design that reflects the brand:

“I was inspired to create a clean, easily recognisable visual identity that will highlight Wallop Energy as an industry leader in the renewable energy field. To emphasise the renewability of their product, I have developed a stacked energy symbol that highlights its reusable and cyclical nature.

The colour scheme focuses on bright, electrical colours. These, paired with a dark background, create dramatic contrast and an emphasis on the dynamic nature of electricity.

Finally, tying it all together, I used a symbol outline throughout the identity to create contrast with the original symbol, further adding visual interest” - Marcin M, Graphic Designer

Our work doesn’t stop here; While out Web team is hard at work building a bespoke web portal for their customers, including CMS integrations, Analytical tracking & payment systems. Our Design team is now creating 2D animated videos to explain to customers how Wallops solar systems work (look out for these on our social channels soon).

Once launched, our marketing team will continue the journey with PPC campaigns, Paid Ads, organic Social posts, Email marketing and more!

Check out our branding below!🚀