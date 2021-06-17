David Salmon

Daily UI - #058 - Shopping Cart

Daily UI - #058 - Shopping Cart
Went for a small action sheet as the shopping cart for today's challenge.

Fonts are Libre Caslon Text and Libre Franklin.

Thanks to Annie Spratt and Unsplash for the image of the cactus (https://unsplash.com/photos/fbAnIjhrOL4).

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
