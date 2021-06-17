Ashlee Mak

Loxjie MinionTube P20

Loxjie MinionTube P20 photoshop drawing minion digital funny cute illustration
Loxjie P20 is a hybrid tube amp to drive audiophile headphone. I was looking at it one day while daydreaming and a thought dawn on me. What is an alternative way to look at the tubes? There ya go, this is what I came up with, replaced the tubes with Minions.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
