Ajmo! app — Uptown loyalty section

Hi Dribbble! 👋
To provide loyal users of the Ajmo! mobile app with even more everyday enjoyment, we created Uptown. It's a special loyalty program within the app that offers amazing benefits created for the most loyal customers.
Check out our style guide that we created for Uptown section in Ajmo! application.